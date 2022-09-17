Notification Settings

Work continuing on major £44 million housing development in Walsall

By Thomas Parkes
Walsall
Published:

Work is continuing on a major £44 million housing development in the Black Country on the site of a long-derelict former engineering works.

The major scheme is situated on the former Caparo Engineering works in Walsall – with 252 homes being built there once the project is finished.

Meanwhile it was announced early this year the first affordable homes have been completed, with work continued on the rest of the brownfield land.

The £44 million scheme is the first development for joint venture developer Anthem Lovell, a partnership between Anthem Homes, a subsidiary of whg and partnership developer Lovell.

Lockside will provide a selection of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes with 132 available for open market sale through Lovell Homes, with whg taking on 120 properties for affordable rent and shared ownership, including a 50-home wellbeing scheme for over-55s.

Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North, marked the latest milestone with a visit in June this year. He said: "It is clear Lockside is going to be a place to be proud of and it’s great to hear there is so much demand for both the shared ownership and sale properties.

"A brownfield site, transformed into a new community of all types of homes, is what levelling up is all about."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

