Walsall derelict building fire tackled by 40 firefighters 'was started deliberately'

By Lisa O'Brien

A blaze involving a derelict building in Walsall which was tackled by 40 firefighters was started deliberately, a fire service has confirmed.

Lichfield Street, Walsall. Photo: Google
People were urged to avoid an area near Walsall town centre due to the fire in Lichfield Street which broke out at about 5pm.

Those in the area described seeing smoke billowing into the sky and smelling the fire from the town centre.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene, with crews from Walsall, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Tipton, Bilston, Perry Barr and Aston in attendance.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 5pm on August 31 we responded to a fire in Lichfield Street, Walsall.

"The first of seven fire engines arrived at the scene four minutes after being mobilised.

"An aerial platform and one of our drones were also sent.

"Firefighters found an outbuilding well alight, behind void properties in close proximity to each other to which the fire had spread.

"Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to tackle the fire, which they had brought under control by 6.15pm.

"It appears that the fire was started deliberately.

"The last of our crews had left the scene by 12.30am on Thursday, but we returned to the scene that morning to check that there were no remaining hotspots or risk of re-ignition."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

