Delight for Walsall police canine handler as PD Mickey qualifies after previous dog died from tumour

PD Mickey is now a fully licensed police dog

West Midlands Police dog handler Paul Hopley was delighted PD Mickey made the grade after losing his previous dog to a tumour earlier this year.

He said: "I’ve had a tough few months with my detection dogs, but six months after PD Bobby crossed the rainbow bridge and with Sully not making the grade I’m very proud to say Mickey passed his licensing and has officially become PD Mickey with West Midlands Police Dogs."

Mickey initially got his license five weeks ago but to synchronise with the rest of the police force giving dogs licenses.

Dog handler Lopley posted a picture of PD Mickey celebrating the new license on Twitter and said: "PD Mickey successfully licensed again today…… only 5 weeks after his initial license. Bit strange but it was to get back in sync with the departments annual licensing dates."

In those five weeks PD Mickey revelled in the attention being on sniffer duty at the Commonwealth Games meeting athletes from across the world at Alexander Stadium.

The Scotland team with PD Bobby

However, PD ,Mickey's success was bittersweet for his handler as he had first began training for the games with PD Bobby who died in the Spring.

PD Bobby died of a tumour

Dog trainer Lopley said: "We had a great time working the Commonwealth Games with PD Mickey. He loved all the attention.

"However, I cannot forget my CWG games journey started last year with PD Bobby. Fate meant we couldn’t complete that journey together when heartbreakingly a tumour took him from us.