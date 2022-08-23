Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car near Walsall town centre

The junction of Wednesbury Road and Glebe Street. Photo: Google

Paramedic crews rushed to the junction of Wednesbury Road and Glebe Street, near the town centre, at around 9pm on Monday.

The man has received trauma care from West Midlands Ambulance Service and was later taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "Ambulance crews arrived to find a man who had come off his motorbike following a collision with a car. Upon assessment, the man was found with serious injuries and was given trauma care by the team of medics on scene.

"Once stabilised, the man was conveyed on blue lights to Walsall Manor Hospital for further care.”

An ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.