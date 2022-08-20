'She puts everyone first': Respected clerical assistant calls it a day after 32 years

Trish Riley

Trish Riley, from Walsall, has always worked in the clerical field.

After leaving school, she worked for Miller Bridges Fastenings before joining Goscote Hospital.

Then she was redeployed to the Walsall Manor Hospital’s gynaecological ward and after that, she was appointed to her current role in the antenatal clinic.

The grandmother-of-six said: "The highlight of my career has been all the colleagues and friends I’ve met over the years.

"I have also really enjoyed my role. I will miss everyone so much.

"I won’t be gone for too long however because after three weeks I shall be coming back to do reduced hours."

Edwin George, maternity team leader, said: "Trish is a fab worker, always on time and always willing to help.

"She puts everyone first and worries about us all. She is just so great to work with and we will miss her and wish her all the best."