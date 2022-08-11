Opportunity for the public to see Walsall's new urgent and emergency care centre

Walsall’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Healthwatch Walsall has been working with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust to set up the engagement session which will be a face-to-face event between 10am and 12pm noon on August 19.

The new multi-million-pound building consists of various specialist facilities, such as an isolation room for infectious patients, bariatric provision and digital x-ray rooms.

All areas have been designed specifically to enhance clinical staff efficiency, improve quality of care, improve patient experience, and improve the working environment for staff.

Miss Ruchi Joshi, clinical director for acute and emergency services at the trust, said: “We are so excited about this fantastic new development and can’t wait for it to be completed in autumn this year.

“Throughout the project we have been working with Healthwatch Walsall, holding focus groups and other engagement sessions, and we’re really looking forward to being able to give a small group the chance to see it for themselves.

"The session will also give us an opportunity to explain our new care pathways – how we will assess, prioritise and make decisions about treatment for patients – and talk about SDEC (Same Day Emergency Care) where emergency patients may be able to receive treatment without being admitted to hospital.”

Aileen Farrer, Healthwatch Walsall manager, added: "Healthwatch Walsall is delighted to work in partnership with the trust in allowing people to see the new development and hear about the plans for new ways of delivering urgent and emergency care in Walsall.

"The small group of people who participate in this event can share their thoughts and opinions on how this may work in reality from their perspective as well as how their views will be sought in relation to the proposed treatments."

Places will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and numbers will be limited for the tour.