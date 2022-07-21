Community funday raising money for charitable causes to take place in Walsall

The One Hope foundation event is a funday in Pleck park, Walsall

The Party in the Park, organised by One Hope Foundation, will be held at Pleck Park on August 6 and will feature a superhero theme.

In the past, the events have seen approximately 3000 people attend and £10,000 raised for charitable causes.

Nafisa Qamar, a trustee, said: "The event is a fun day in the park aimed at bringing the community together for a charitable cause.

"We have a range of stalls set up including a live BBQ, games, toys, sweets, cakes, face painting and bouncy castles.

"All items on the day are either donated or sponsored by local businesses.

"This is a great opportunity to engage with our local community and bring everyone out for some fun and interaction in the park."

The event is heavily sponsored by local businesses and run by volunteers on the day.