More than 100 jobs on way at new Walsall emergency care centre

The new centre at Walsall Manor Hospital is looking to recruit for 127 new jobs

The 127 new jobs have been created within Walsall’s new state-of-the-art Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Walsall Manor Hospital, with applications for potential candidates opening up next month.

The £40m development will improve Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s emergency care facilities and capacity and recruitment is already underway for Clinical Support Workers and Band 5 and 6 nurses with a host of other roles being advertised shortly.

Debbie White, senior project manager for Emergency and Acute Care, said: "This exciting new development has seen the creation of 127 new roles spread across the services that will be housed in the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre when this substantial project is completed.

"Existing staff can’t wait to start working in their new environment and we’ll shortly be recruiting into a range of other roles ranging from non-clinical roles such as porters, housekeeping staff and admin posts, through to doctors and other clinical staff.

"These positions will be spread across the Emergency Department, Paediatrics, the Acute Medical Unit, Ambulatory Care and Frailty.

"The completion of our new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre follows recent investment in a new Critical Care Unit and Neonatal Unit and we’re focused on building our future here in Walsall and look forward to welcoming others to do the same."

The new development includes an Urgent Treatment Centre, Emergency Department including Resus and Rapid Assessment and Treatment area, and Children’s ED, co-located Paediatric Assessment Unit, Acute Medical Unit and provision for Ambulatory Emergency Care services.

It also includes re-configuration of the current Emergency Department footprint, to incorporate improved Ambulatory Emergency Care and Imaging services.

Various specialist facilities are located throughout, such as an isolation room for infectious patients, bariatric provision and digital x-ray rooms.