View wanted on two major regeneration projects in Walsall town centre

Walsall Town Centre

Walsall Council has engaged a specialist company to undertake the face-to-face interviews from today until June 9.

Researchers will be in town asking residents and visitors about the town centre and plans to improve the visitor experience, particularly movement between the railway and bus stations.

The Connected Gateway project will create a landmark arrival into Walsall town centre by increasing the footfall and types of uses in the area, and further contributing to the recovery and future strength of the economy.

It also involves the redevelopment of the Saddlers Centre shopping centre with enhanced railway gateway entrance, rail concourse and associated street works around the bus station.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "Real change is coming to Walsall Town Centre as we work to deliver the aims of the Town Centre Masterplan.

"Government funding has given us the opportunity to turn our vision into reality.

"It’s important that we listen to our residents and take them with us on this exciting journey."

The overall aim is to improve connectivity between Walsall bus and railway stations by creating a new public square on Park Street, also improving passenger access to and from the station.

The second project proposed will create a Performing Arts Venue within the Saddlers Centre.

Both projects have been made possible by awards from the government’s Future High Streets Fund and Town Deal.

In addition, there are also plans to remodel Gallery Square and enhance the canal basin area in a major transformation of Walsall Town Centre.

Participation in the survey is voluntary, and only those aged 16 and over can participate.

The survey is completely confidential and anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete with answers and the views kept confidential.