Cats and kittens abandoned by owners as cost of living rises

Four kittens and their mum were rescued by the animal welfare charity after being left in a gateway to a field in Green Lane, Walsall Wood.

They had nothing more than a bag of biscuits and a plastic bottle that had been cut in half and filled with water.

Two other unwanted cats are also in the charity’s care after a member of the public found them abandoned in a pet carrier in a subway in Worcestershire.

A motorist said they saw a car driving away at speed before noticing several cats at the location in Walsall Wood following the incident on May 2.

RSPCA inspector Claire Davey attended the scene and managed to find the mother cat hiding in a hedge, but despite looking extensively until dark, there was no sign of her babies.

Claire’s colleague, animal rescue officer Rachel Leafe, returned the following morning to resume the search and found the four kittens - three males and one female - meowing in distress in the field.

Thought to be aged between 12 and 16 weeks, the kittens were reunited with their mum and checked over by a vet.

They are now safe in RSPCA care and will be rehomed by the charity in due course.

Claire said: “I was so glad that we were eventually able to find all the kittens and return them to their mum.

“Despite being very scared initially, they all have lovely temperaments, so I’m in no doubt they were once someone’s pets and not stray cats who have been fending for themselves.

“Whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning animals is never okay.

“This cat family was lucky, but there’s no guarantee that animals will be found or not become hurt or lost when they are left like this.

“We continue to strongly recommend that owners get their cats neutered at the earliest opportunity.

“Not only does this prevent any unwanted litters and an increase in the ever-growing cat population, it also benefits the health and wellbeing of the cat.”

The RSPCA has seen a 29 per cent increase in abandonments over winter and is braced for one of the toughest summers it has ever faced.

The charity is concerned that more animals will be relinquished, or even abandoned, in the face of rising costs, coupled with more people heading back to work following lockdown and owners struggling to cope with behavioural challenges and difficulties with pets bought during the pandemic.

A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why the RSPCA believes that animals end up being abandoned and anyone considering taking on a pet is urged to do their research first and to consider rescuing instead of buying.

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.