Chainsaw sculptor brings magic to nursery with fairytale designs

Chainsaw sculptor Robot Cossey with children from the nursery Hunter Hickinbottom, three, and Lenalee Corcoran, three, and staff Stella Pettifer

From fairy gardens, swans and woodland animals to a Remembrance day bench, Mr Cossey's latest work is for Tots Care Nursery and the neighbouring Swannies Park.

The 51-year-old, from Penkridge, studied Fine Art at Wolverhampton University and has been sculpting for approximately 20 years now.

Stella Pettifer, of the nursery, said that the children absolutely loved his work, particularly the fairy garden, complete with gnomes, mushrooms and fairies.

Robot Cossey with Lewis on the Swan bench

Robot created a number of animal sculptures including a chicken, a fox and a squirrel, to represent the origin of Swannies Park which was originally farmland.

The sculptures are funded through fundraisers and donations to the nursery and the wood which is used to create the sculptures is sourced from diseased trees that have had to be cut down. In their place, new trees are planted, so the sculptures are environmentally friendly.

Robert said: "It's great working for the nursery as they have some good ideas. The kids were loving it. I cordoned off the work so the kids and people walking their dog could see what I was doing."

He said that the fairy sculpture took between three to five days to complete, which is quite short in comparison to some of the other sculptures he has been commissioned to do.

Robot Cossey with youngsters Dotty Cushman, three, and Isaac Boys, two

In 2020, Robert was commissioned to sculpt a totem pole for Hednesford Park after it received grant funding through the Building Resilient Families and Communities Project in 2018.

The sculpture was put in place to represent the story of the park, with the bird at the top embodying local minors who pulled the money together to establish it in 1931.