Community group helps to provide Ramadan support to refugees

By James Vukmirovic

Afghan refugees were able to get a flavour of home as part of Ramadan celebrations.

The Walsall Afghan Community Group put on a community Iftar for Afghan refugees living in hotels across the town
A large number of refugees living in hotels in Walsall and Wolverhampton were provided with a community Iftar, the meal taken by Muslims at sundown to break the daily fast during Ramadan.

Walsall’s Afghan Community Group prepared and delivered the Iftars, which included traditional Afghan foods such as lamb curry, pilau rice and naan bread.

The group also helped to provide copies of the Quran and prayer mats to help those living in temporary accommodation and awaiting permanent accommodation.

Fahim Zazai, who runs the Walsall Afghan Community Group, said: "Those in hotels will be celebrating Ramadan in the UK for the first time, a very different prospect to celebrating at home.

"For obvious reasons Ramadan is very much part of the lifestyle and culture in Afghanistan, here in the UK people need to work around their busy schedules of work, school, etc.

"For those still in hotels it will be even more difficult.

"Meals are nutritionally balanced, traditional Afghan foods such as lamb curry, pilau rice and naan bread.

"We hope they give a flavour of home to those still waiting to rebuild their lives in the UK."





Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

