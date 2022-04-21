Friends and family of Wolverhampton boxer killed in crash launch fundraising campaign

Ali Tazeem with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy, which was set up by Ali’s father

Ali Tazeem, from Wolverhampton, died in a crash in the city in the early hours of Sunday.

The 18-year-old was the passenger in a car which hit a wall off Merridale Road in Chapel Ash.

Ali’s father, Toheed Tazeem, who opened Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall because of his son's passion for the sport, has come together with a family friend to launch an appeal to continue his legacy.

The online fundraising campaign had raised more than £7,500 by Wednesday afternoon.

Ali's family say they want to put the cash towards projects around the world that will continue his onward legacy.

Toheed, 42, said: "We can't let his legacy go. I want to do as much charity work in his name all around the world."

He said he has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown for the appeal already, together with those who have offered their condolences.

"It shows how much love he had," Toheed said.

Amir Khan with Ali Tazeem in 2020

"How much love this kid is getting it's giving me a bit of piece of mind."

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving to Prospects Amateur Boxing Club, Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, which his father opened in 2019.

He was hailed as the ‘next big thing’ by former world champion Amir Khan, also recently trained with Floyd Mayweather Senior at the club in Walsall and had sparred with Wolves winger Adama Traore.

He competed in tournaments around the world and had won more than 16 gold medals, as well as best junior boxer titles, at international competitions.

It had been announced at his last amateur fight in West Bromwich in March that he had signed a deal to become a professional boxer.

Among the many titles he picked up, he won Sports Performer of the Year 2017/2018 in Wolverhampton.

To support the fundraising campaign visit launchgood.com/campaign/in_memory_of_ali_tazeem#!/.

Ali also leaves behind his mother Aliya, 39, and brothers Junaid, 21, and Zidane, 11.