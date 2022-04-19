New Aldi store opening at Walsall retail park next month

The discount supermarket branch will open its doors at the Crown Wharf Retail Park, just outside Walsall town centre, on May 5 at 8am.

Paralympian Chris Skelley, who lives in Walsall and claimed gold in judo in Tokyo 2020, will be cutting the ribbon at the opening.

Aldi store manager Adam Porter, who will run the store alongside 36 colleagues from the area, said: "We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Walsall. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Chris Skelley join us will make it a morning to remember."

The judo star will be at the event to celebrate the official partnership between the discount supermarket and ParalympicsGB – building on the brand's existing sponsorship of Team GB.

The sponsorship, agreed with governing body the British Paralympic Association (BPA), will see the brand provide all athletes with monthly food vouchers. It means Aldi is now the sponsor for Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic teams up to Paris 2024.

Chris Skelley said: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Walsall to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store on Crown Wharf Retail Park, Wolverhampton Street, will be open 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The bus gate in Wolverhampton Street before its removal

Crown Wharf Retail Park had a controversial bus lane in place on the road outside until last month.