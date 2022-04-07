Boost for electric car owners in Walsall

Walsall Town Hall, Leicester St, Walsall.

Walsall Council is looking to set up 35 charge points at various locations across the borough as part of a £340,000 scheme aimed at boosting facilities available.

Officers said on street chargers will benefit people who don’t have off-street parking as well as provide extra incentive for people to go electric.

A public consultation is taking place to gather the views of residents on the proposed locations.

Proposed locations see the potential for five each in St Matthews and Willenhall South wards, four in Willenhall North, and three each in Birchills Leamore, Pleck and Palfrey

There could also be two in Aldridge North and Walsall Wood and Pelsall and one each in Bentley and Darlaston North, Birchills Leamore, Bloxwich West, Brownhills, Darlaston South, Pheasey Park Farm, Paddock and Streetly,

The authority received 75 per cent of funding towards the cost of £338,712 from the On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme fund and will provide the remaining £84,672 from capital money.

A report going to the economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee on April 14 said: “As of April 2022, there has been substantial progress towards the efforts of installing electric vehicle charging points for residents in Walsall.

“To date, the project has focussed on installing on-street electric vehicle charging points across the borough, which will provide the opportunity for residents who do not possess off-street parking to purchase and charge an electric vehicle.

“The project has worked to ascertain final approval on the first batch of chargepoints and seek the input from local residents.”

It added: “The sites chosen will help to fill the gap created by the private market and ensure there is a geographical spread to ensure that residents across the borough will have the infrastructure they need if they choose to purchase an electric vehicle.

“There is an aspiration to submit future bids for funding to expand the provision of on-street electric vehicle chargepoints across the borough.

“By promoting the uptake of electric vehicles, this will help to reduce harmful