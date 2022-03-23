Councillors plant trees on land which was targeted by joyriders

Councillors Paul and Christine Bott pictured with council workers Lee Wellings and Toby Harper at Charnwood Close, Moxley.

Councillors Christine and Paul Bott helped to plant 26 trees on Charnwood Close in Bilston after years of issues with the grass being torn up.

Councillor Chris Bott said: "Over the years we tried to get fencing around the green because of cars tearing it up, which was done in June last year so we don't get anymore joyriders.

"So me and Chris have been trying to get trees so we can make the area nicer and we're really pleased, it looks beautiful."

The trees were donated by the Black Country Blue Network, a partnership between the Black Country councils and the Canal and River Trust.

The scheme hopes to improve wildlife habitats in and around canals, streams, and rivers in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall, and Wolverhampton.

Councillor Paul Bott said the area was a "prime site to plant trees" and stressed the importance of planting trees to help combat climate change.

Mr Bott added: "Climate change isn't being taken seriously in Walsall. There's no private policy.

"We've done very little, just plant whips, which can take 10 to 15 years to grow. We need to start investing proper money into proper trees which are semi-mature.

"Walsall's always on the back-burner with climate change and there needs to be a proper policy to plant trees in all wards.