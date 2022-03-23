3D and virtual exhibitions to improve planning consultation in Walsall

Walsall Council House

Walsall Council is one of only 28 local authority projects in the country to receive a grant award from round two of the Prop Tech Engagement Fund to explore new ways of engaging with residents using digital technology.

The fund, set up by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities will help the council provide residents with information on a number of regeneration projects across the borough at a time of unprecedented investment.

Nearly half a billion pounds is currently being invested in rail, highways, housing, employment land and other regeneration projects in Walsall.

After successful bids to the Town Deal and Future High Streets Funds a number of projects are getting under way and consultation will now be supported by digital technology alongside more traditional methods of engagement.

Minister for Housing Rt Hon Stuart Andrew said: “We need a modernised planning system which fully embraces digital technology to create places in which people take real pride.

"By bringing the planning system up to date with the latest methods, we are ensuring that communities can have more of a say on the development of their town, city or neighbourhood.”

Deputy leader of Walsall Council, Councillor Adrian Andrew said: “It is vital that we find new ways to engage with residents and keep them informed.

"We will continue to talk to people in-person whenever possible but this technology is 24-7 and gives people the information they need to make informed comments and help us build a better Walsall for everyone.”