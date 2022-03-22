Reality star Dee officially opens charity shop in Walsall

The official opening of the H2HU shop in Walsall by TV’s Dee Kelly, pictured with staff and volunteers

H2HU (Hands To Help You) and 4 Steps have officially opened the doors of their new premises, with Dee Kelly, who appeared in the TV documentary series Benefits Street, cutting a ribbon.

The shop has clothing rails with items from as little as 25p, plus toys, homeware and household items.

Tracie Mcmeekin, head of the charity, said: “We have become well known locally as a vital provider of advice, support and a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable members of our community over the past 10 years.

"I love that H2HU has made such a huge difference to people’s lives and for us to play some small part in transforming their lives is truly humbling.”

Laine Biswas, donations coordinator at H2HU, said: “We provide a multi-agency approach to a wide range of partner agencies and support services.

"We aim to help our community as the need arises. If we can help ease someone’s troubles and provide support emotionally or physically we will, and if we can’t then we will signpost them to another service who can.

"Many of those we help in the community are suffering from a crisis whether that is due to Covid, a family breakdown, disability, domestic violence, homelessness, long term illnesses or other vulnerabilities.

"People can be referred to us for food parcel support or household support via Walsall crisis team, or their family social worker or a strengthening families worker contacting us directly.

"Our overall vision is to help the community locally and ease the pressure on families and combining our support hub with the charity shop brings us one step closer to achieving our goal.

“We now have the opportunity to expand our services and serve almost as a one-stop shop to support the most vulnerable members of our community."

Anyone who would like to donate clothing, household items or long life food for the food bank can drop them off between Monday and Friday from 10am-2pm.