Developer to 'raise the bar' of HMOs

Former offices on Birmingham Road which could become a HMO. PIC: Google Street View

Applicants Miller & Co will create an 11-bedroom home out of a block of disused offices in Birmingham Road, just outside Walsall town centre.

And they said they wanted to address common perceptions that HMOs (House of Multiple Occupation) only create poor quality housing and instead create high standard accommodation.

Previous HMO proposals across the region have sparked objections and concerns about them creating an increase in crime and other issues.

The proposals for Birmingham Road have been given the go-ahead by Walsall Council planning officers, subject to conditions including developing and submitting a premises management plan.

In the plans, Miller & Co said the HMO will have a “coffee shop” style communcal space with kitchen areas where people can sit and work, relax as well as dine.

Other features include individual bathroom facilities for each tenant and bedrooms described as “functional and stylish” by the applicants.

In the application, agents said: “The term HMO is often associated with perceptions of the lowest quality housing in the private rental sector and is not generally a term that is used by Miller & Co, other than for statutory and regulatory purposes such as planning, tenancy agreements, licensing, insurances and finance.

“Miller & Co designs and develops its co living house shares to an exceptionally high standard.

“They believe it is possible to raise the bar substantially with HMO housing,

providing accommodation that enhances the well-being of tenants and managing the properties with exceptional standards of customer service.”

They said the building has traditionally operated as offices for professions such as chartered surveyors and architects but has been empty since 2020 when an accountancy firm vacated.

Based on the other HMOs Miller & Co has created, the firm said the tenants would be mostly single professionals, female, aged between 24 and 30 with an average stay of around 18 months in the property.

They said: “As sustainable developers, Miller & Co have a strong preference for conversions of existing buildings, old and often unloved buildings.

“Every effort is made to retain and enhance existing features.

“The Covid-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on the adverse effects of isolation and loneliness, fuelling an acceleration in demand for co-living housing solutions.

“If co-living can be delivered in a way that improves the well-being of tenants, rather than being the lowest quality of housing provision in the rental sector, it could be the perfect solution to addressing loneliness among young people.

“The design of communal spaces in particular is key to building trust and a sense of community.

“As developers, Miller & Co have adopted a develop and hold strategy and are fully committed to the well-being of tenants and sustainability of the local community.

“They promote greener methods of travel, namely public transport and bicycles.

“The rail and bus stations are a short walk away from the site and there are multiple rail and bus routes enabling good access to the rest of Walsall and the surrounding region.