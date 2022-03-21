Notification Settings

Walsall homes to get new insulation and windows in energy-saving scheme

By Thomas Parkes

A council in the Black Country has received almost £8 million to improve the energy efficiency of homes from a Government cash pot.

Walsall Council, in partnership with WATMOS Community Homes, was handed £7.9m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

The funding is designed to improve the energy performance of the homes and aims to make them warm, energy efficient and tackle fuel poverty.

The cash will be spent on 858 hard-to-treat homes including areas of Burrowes, Sandbank and Chuckery.

The total cost of the work will come to £15.6m which will include the installation of external wall insulation, new windows and works to upgrade the balconies will total.

The extra money will come from WATMOS.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader of Walsall Council, said: "I am delighted that Walsall will be receiving this funding. This bid was part of the first wave of the £950 million government funding that has been made available. We are keen to work with our other housing providers to obtain additional funding when this is made available. The funding will help people who are most vulnerable to fuel poverty and on low incomes with upgrades helping to reducing their bills and making warmth affordable.”

Jason Holder, executive director of asset management and regeneration at WATMOS, added: “We are delighted to be able to announce the upgrade of some of our most energy inefficient properties in the borough. This initiative will make customers’ homes warmer and will allow them to save money on heating bills. Working with our contractor, Soltherm, it confirms our commitment to create sustainable homes and reduce fuel poverty.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

