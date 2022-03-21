Unpopular Walsall bus lane to be scrapped after 16 months

Thousands of people have been fined for driving in a bus lane in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

Walsall Council has confirmed the restrictions on Wolverhampton Street are to be removed ahead of the opening of new businesses nearby. The layout has been in place since November 2020, with fines introduced last year.

More than 35,000 fines have been dished out to drivers since last July as a result of changes to the road which prevented drivers turning left towards the town centre when leaving Crown Wharf Retail Park.

The bus lane sparked furious complaints from drivers and opposition councillors, who said the restriction was having a negative impact on the town centre.

Staff working on the retail park said they had suffered abuse and threats from motorists stuck in long delays during peak periods such as Christmas as a result of queues.

Walsall Labour Group leader Aftab Nawaz said he was delighted the restriction was being removed but said motorists caught out should be refunded.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted they decided to get rid of a scheme they have finally realised was wrong.

“I thank everyone that helped me fight against the bus gate and it is great to see the council, under pressure from residents, decided to remove it.

“However the matter of people paying a fine for something that now been seen as wrong should be addressed.

“The bus gate was impacting on Walsall people on different levels such as businesses and taxi drivers, who are vital in bringing people in and out of the town centre, being impaired.

The bus lane in Wolverhampton Street, Walsall, is being scrapped

“Also, a lot of residents coming out of Covid and wanting to get back to the town centre were being caught out.

“The amount of money made should be reimbursed. It is the only fair and right thing to do. I urge the council to think more carefully before put in a silly scheme like this in the future.”

There had initially been complaints about the lack of adequate signage in the area

A Walsall Council spokesman claimed the bus gate had provided "valuable insight" which would help the authority plan for the future.

They said: “As Walsall is reimagined as a healthy and modern town of choice, there is a need to embrace opportunities to encourage physical activity, improve mental well-being, reduce congestion and increase town centre footfall.

“Over the course of the decade, Walsall will see transformational investment that will deliver high quality town centre living, leisure attractions, an evening economy for all and enhanced transport infrastructure.

“However, the investment that is happening now needs to be supported and opportunities to enhance the town that our residents live, work in and visit today must be embraced.

“With a new Aldi store opening later this year and recent announcements heralding Tenpin and Ninja Warrior’s plans to join the current leisure offer of the Light Cinema, the decision has been taken not to make the Wolverhampton Street bus gate a permanent measure.