Countdown begins for brand new Walsall A&E department

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

The final countdown has started for the completion of a new multi-million pound Accident and Emergency Department.

Members of staff take a visit of the new site
The £40m development, being delivered by Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited, will be completed in six months time and will significantly improve Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust’s emergency care facilities and capacity.

It includes an Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC); Emergency Department (ED) including Resus and Rapid Assessment and Treatment (RAT) area, and Children’s ED; co-located Paediatric Assessment Unit; Acute Medical Unit and provision for Ambulatory Emergency Care services in a future phase.

Various specialist facilities are located throughout, such as an isolation room for infectious patients, bariatric provision and digital x-ray rooms.

All areas have been designed specifically to enhance clinical staff efficiency, provide improved quality of care, improved patient experience, and a much improved working environment for staff.

Russell Caldicott, Executive Director of Finance & Performance and Walsall Healthcare’s Senior Responsible Officer for the development said: "We are edging ever closer to the completion of this substantial investment at Walsall.

"Anyone who has been in the vicinity of our Emergency Department recently can’t fail to be impressed at just how well it is now taking shape."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

