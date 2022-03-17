Care home residents enjoy fruity fun to mark Nutrition and Hydration Week

Four Seasons-Chef Wayne Woolman and resident Joyce Paine

Residents at three Staffordshire care homes, Tudor House and Windsor House in Cannock and Wheaton Aston Court in Stafford, have helped the home’s chef come up with a variety of smoothie recipes.

The smoothie menu included flavours like peach melba, berry and oat and kiwi and mango as well as a more unusual peanut butter and banana blend.

Chef Wayne Woolman, said: "As we get older our bodies may find it harder to store essential fats and sugars so it’s really important to make sure we eat and drink plenty of nutrients.

"Drinking smoothies is a good way to maintain a healthy weight and it’s great fun trying different ingredients.

"It’s easy to fortify smoothies by adding in high energy foods like custard, ice cream, milk powder and honey to increase calories where needed."

Food and drink play an important role in the care home in terms of trying new things, bringing back fond memories, socialising with others or providing comfort and stimulation as well as essential nutrition.

Resident Joyce Paine, aged 99, said: "I’ve really enjoyed trying all the different smoothies, they’re much more exciting than just eating a piece of fruit and makes it easy to get my 5 a day.

"I thought the peanut butter and banana one sounded a bit strange but it was definitely my favourite."

Residents also enjoy creating their own dishes as part of the homes’ weekly Cookery Club activities where anything from curry to cakes to cocktails can be on the menu.

Resident Nora Gilliver, aged 99, said: "I wouldn’t mind having smoothies more often.

"When I was younger I had a blueberry bush in my garden, they’re so good for you. I’m going to try a smoothie with blueberries in next as I love them."