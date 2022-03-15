Notification Settings

Week of fun-filled activities at Walsall school raises more than £1,600 for hospice

By Lisa O'Brien

Staff and youngsters at a school in Walsall raised more than £1,600 by staging a week of fun-filled fundraising activities in aid of a hospice.

Year six teacher Chris Hearsey braves the stocks to raise money for St Giles Hospice
Running, swimming, cake sales and throwing sponges at a teacher were some of the ways the cash was raised at Walsall Wood Primary School for St Giles Hospice.

Gemma Wainwright, learning mentor at the school, said: "A number of our children and families have been involved with and supported by St Giles Hospice.

"One child in particular approached us and said they wanted to fundraise for St Giles. "We put it to the school council. They thought it was a great idea.

"We sold lots of merchandise including t-shirts, piggy banks, teddies, pin badges and water bottles.

"The school council led on it but they encouraged staff to get involved as well. "A number of staff did their own challenges."

Challenges included a 20k run, swimming 5,000m , a 'wacky mile' and year six teacher Chris Hearsey braved the stocks as pupils soaked him by throwing sponges.

After a week of fundraising activities, staff and pupils managed to raise £1,626.37.

Ms Wainwright added: "It's amazing.

"We've had a really good response. All the children and staff bought St Giles t-shirts as well and wore them on Friday."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

