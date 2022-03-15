Week of fun-filled activities at Walsall school raises more than £1,600 for hospice

Year six teacher Chris Hearsey braves the stocks to raise money for St Giles Hospice

Running, swimming, cake sales and throwing sponges at a teacher were some of the ways the cash was raised at Walsall Wood Primary School for St Giles Hospice.

Gemma Wainwright, learning mentor at the school, said: "A number of our children and families have been involved with and supported by St Giles Hospice.

"One child in particular approached us and said they wanted to fundraise for St Giles. "We put it to the school council. They thought it was a great idea.

"We sold lots of merchandise including t-shirts, piggy banks, teddies, pin badges and water bottles.

"The school council led on it but they encouraged staff to get involved as well. "A number of staff did their own challenges."

Challenges included a 20k run, swimming 5,000m , a 'wacky mile' and year six teacher Chris Hearsey braved the stocks as pupils soaked him by throwing sponges.

After a week of fundraising activities, staff and pupils managed to raise £1,626.37.

Ms Wainwright added: "It's amazing.