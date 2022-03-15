Notification Settings

200 people turn up to Walsall man's 90th birthday as money raised for Acorns Hospice

By Nathan Rowe
Walsall
Published:

A selfless 90-year-old man from Walsall asked for charitable donations instead of gifts for his birthday this year.

Malcolm Ingram asked for donations instead of presents for his birthday

Malcolm Ingram celebrated his 90th at Delves Baptist Church, with around 200 people showing up for an afternoon tea party.

Mr Ingram is well known around Walsall, where he was born and has lived his whole life.

He decided instead of presents this year, he would like to help raise money for Acorns Hospice's Room to Grow Appeal, amassing £530 in donations.

The appeal hopes to modernise the spaces where local children spend precious time and to enhance the experience people visiting the hospice.

Mr Ingram said: "I chose to donate to Acorns because I love children and I think it is brilliant what they do.

"A family friend's boy had palliative care there and I learned more about what Acorns do.

"The work they did to look after the family was so wonderful."

Malcolm worked for around 30 years travelling up and down the country as a steel erector.

He has been a member of Delves Baptist Church for more than 50 years and lived in the same house on Delves Crescent for 55.

His daughter Sara Beckley said: "He is a wonderful man who loves people, and that's why 200 people turned up.

"Even at 90, his front door is always open and he loves to talk to people.

"Because he has never driven, he has always walked everywhere, so he is very well known in the area.

"People from the church, family, and neighbours and a lot of people from the local area all came to support and celebrate.

"The day was wonderful, it is his church, so they helped host it and did a lot of work to make it happen."

Walsall
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

