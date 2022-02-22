Walsall man who made 'significant influence' to the community dies aged 78

Brian Lowe

Brian Lowe, a prominent businessman, died at the Manor Hospital on February 4 and will be remembered by many people in the area.

He was born in Walsall and was managing director of Lobro Tools Limited, a family-owned precision engineering company that traded for more than 50 years.

His father, Frank Lowe, started the business in 1947 and retired in 2003.

The original premises were based i Lincoln Road and then moved to Long Street in 1978.

Brian started work there after qualifying as an engineer and he worked alongside Frank and took charge of the factory in 1966.

In the 1980’s Brian was instrumental in the establishment of Premier Business Parks.

During the 90’s he was President of Walsall Chamber of Commerce

After retirement in 2005 Brian went on to become chairman of Governors of Walsall College, a role he held from 2011 to 2017.

During that time the college gained an outstanding rating from Ofsted in 2013.

The Brian Lowe Business Hub was set up in his name.

He continued on the boards of several key organisations in regeneration and business.

His daughter Mandy said: "He did a lot for Walsall and made a most significant influence on the life and well-being of the local community."

Brian leaves a wife, Janet, two daughters, Mandy and Debbie and four grandchildren.