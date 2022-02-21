Search for suspects as teen attacked and robbed on Black Country bus

West Midlands Police have released images of the five group members they want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

The images have been released by West Midland Police after the robbery on the 529 bus between Walsall town centre and Bentley on February 1.

The pair were were on the bus when they were approached the group. The 16-year-old boy was grabbed around the neck and a mobile phone and air pods were taken.

The group then got off the bus near the cemetery in Walsall at around 7.15pm and West Midlands Police have said it hopes someone will recognise the group on the images.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're trying to identify this group after a teenager was grabbed round the neck while being robbed in Walsall.

"We appreciate some of these images are not clear, but we're hopeful by identifying one of them we may be able to trace them all.