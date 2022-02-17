Travellers in Walsall could finally be moved on after four months

Caravans parked on a car park off Coalpool Lane

Walsall Housing Group (Whg) is looking to secure a possession order from court today to enable them to reclaim their car park in Blakenall.

A number of vans arrived on the site at the junction of Coalpool Lane and Whateley Avenue in October but the housing provider said it had been unable to take action sooner due to injunction applications being on hold.

When contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Blakenall ward councillor Pete Smith said he had not had any complaints about the group from residents until earlier this week.

Walsall Council is currently building a transit site for the on authority-owned land off Narrow Lane in Pleck for the gypsy Romany and traveller communities to use.

Whg director of housing Gary Brookes said: “Travellers have been on site on land at the junction of Coalpool Lane and Whateley Avenue since mid-October.

“Court papers were served on February 14. Unfortunately, we were unable to take action any earlier than this as injunction applications were on hold until a case in the Court of Appeal was decided – this case prevented all councils and housing associations from obtaining an injunction against persons unknown.

“Once this appeal had been decided we moved as quickly as legally possible to move the travellers on.

“We have a court hearing on 17 February and hope to obtain a possession order and an injunction that will prohibit any re-occurrence.”

Councillor Pete Smith’s said: “I can honestly say that I have received no contacts from local residents about this encampment in all the months they have been there, until last weekend.

“Then residents asked me as their councillor to find out what the latest information was.

“Whilst I understand the lifestyle of travellers, this particular residential car-park, right next to a public footpath and bus shelter on Coalpool Lane, is totally unsuitable for such an encampment.

“I hope before this group of travellers leave the site, that the owners of the land, Whg provide them with bags and containers so that they themselves can clear up any rubbish generated by the encampment in order to minimise the cost of a clear up once they have vacated.

“It is often the mess left behind on some encampments that upsets local residents and makes any understanding between the particular travellers in question and the local community very difficult.

“Whg will now need to make some alterations to this car park in order than it can be retained as a residential car park.

The council has recognised its obligation under the law to provide an official Travellers site, with plans to set this up in the Pleck area.