Shoppers welcome £36 million Walsall investment but remain worried about crime

Neil Robinson and Linda Sidaway both miss the Walsall Market

The Connected Gateway scheme will see major changes made to the Saddlers Centre and railway station and look to improve the connection between the bus and railway stations.

Meanwhile, a public square will be created on Park Street in a bid to create a "landmark" arrival experience.

Shoppers told the Express & Star that they welcomed the plans but said lots of investment is needed to reinvigorate the town centre.

Neil Robinson, 70, who recently moved back to Walsall, said: "They do need to invest, it is a bit run down now. It will be good if they decide to spend the money.

Walsall town centre

"I'm a Walsall chap and we used to come every Saturday, especially for the market, but that went right down.

"All the best shops are gone now, there's nowhere now for people like us to get clothes.

"We're old, we like to try them on and make sure they fit.

"We used to love going in Marks & Spencer and having a look round at the food and what not.

"The money needs to go towards the Saddlers Centre, because then at least if it's pouring down of rain, there's somewhere to go.

"A decent restaurant or cafe in there and some different shops and it would be great.

Tony Sutton, however, is fearful that the damage has already been done and thinks it will be a long way back for the centre to thrive again.

The 64-year-old said: "I don't think there's anything they can do to it, footfall has gone now.

"We only come out on Friday afternoon, and that isn't very often, we do all our shopping now online.

"If they did more about the people you don't want round here, you would have more chance of the elderly coming out.

Walsall town centre

"There's no good shops, it's all pound shops, you need some high end people.

"There's nothing to attract people down now, we have more banks here than shops.

"I worry there's nothing that can be done to change the way Walsall has its name.

"It could do with a good market, it was fabulous at one time, that got people out.

"And whoever thought it was a good idea to put a Job Centre on a retail park?"

One issue which was discussed during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday was the violence in the town centre, which Councillor Mike Bird has described as "absolutely appalling".

Shoppers and workers in Walsall said they were concerned about crime, following a spate of stabbings and shootings in the wider Walsall area.

Neil Snook, 55, who runs a burrito van in the town, said: "I would like to see investment in security in the town centre. A lot of people indicate they are uncomfortable visiting the place with some of the stuff that goes on.

"A lot of people, it does intimidate them, especially older people and people with kids. If people are intimated they aren't going to come here and shop.

"Perhaps an increase in local business support and schemes to help younger people into employment as well."

Neil Snook would welcome local business support and improved security

Mr Sutton agreed, adding: "There's that much trouble round here now, is it safe during the day?

"You don't see a police officer round here for a start, they should have somebody going up and down while shops are open to give people a sense of security."

Mr Robinson commented: "I don't really feel safe when I come to the town. Most of the problems you see round here are drunk people."

Joseph Cseri, who is originally from Hungary, feels there is room for the area to improve and welcomed the plans.

He said: "I come here a lot, but for me, it is missing any nice garden sitting area, everywhere is just shopping.

Joseph Cseri hopes for more place to sit down and change the pace of constant shopping will be worked on

"There's nowhere nice to just sit down and drink a coffee.

"Everyone is just going up and down, shop to shop to shop.

"It is missing small restaurants, in Manchester I find plenty of places to sit outside."