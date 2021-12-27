Walsall church engulfed in flames in Boxing Day fire

Walsall Fire Station tweeted this picture of the smoke inside the building

The blaze at the Walsall branch of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Town Hill, began around 11.20am on December 26.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "Nobody was trapped or injured. Crews are having trouble with fire doors being locked and they are trying to get through.

"They are just using cutting apparatus to remove shutter doors and allow ventilation. We don't know what has caused it."

Walsall and Bloxwich fire stations sent crews to the fire and used a hose reel jet and ventilation fans to tackle the blaze.

Walsall Fire Station shared pictures and said: "Green Watch in attendance at a fire at a local place of worship, crews have used one hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to deal with this incident."