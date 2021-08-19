Derelict buildings in Walsall town centre served with closure order over drug use and sex worker 'activity'

Derelict buildings have been served with closure order. Photo: Google

Police and council chiefs have cime together to apply for a closure order at the site known as Saddlers Quay in the town centre which has fallen into disrepair.

And now Dudley Magistrates' Court has granted the order at a hearing on August 5 which makes it a criminal offence for any unauthorised person to enter the site.

It means anyone who breaches the order, in place for three months, can be arrested by police. The site is bordered by Marsh Street, Navigation Street and Marsh Lane.

Chiefs said the location had been used for drug and sex worker-related "activity" with discarded syringes and other drug-related paraphernalia found inside the buildings.

It is believed young people from Walsall and surrounding areas have also been gaining access to the area which has created "real concerns" for their safety and wellbeing.

Council bosses say the youngsters are at risk both because of the dangerous state of the buildings, which have fallen into disrepair, and the "criminality" taking place on site.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "The safety and safeguarding concerns about this site were so great, we knew that we had to take swift action to protect the vulnerable and to stop the anti-social behaviour and criminality that was taking place at the Saddlers Quay.

"This Closure Order is an excellent example of partnership working and clearly demonstrates that we will use all the powers available to us to protect our vulnerable residents and our communities. We will continue to work with landowners and hold them to account for sites that present a real danger in our borough."

The authority said despite action with police and discussions with the site owners, it became clear "swift action" needed to be taken which resulted in the application for the closure order.

Pc Jamie Hobday, partnership inspector for West Midlands Police, said: "Derelict buildings can be dangerous places with hidden dangers. Residents and workers face additional risks when going into these sites because of used needles and litter associated with criminal activity.

"The order gives us new powers to help keep everyone safe while longer-term plans are developed for the area."