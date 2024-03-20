Photos show final day of Body Shop store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Body Shop in Stafford is one of 20 stores around the country which will remain closed after close of business due to the cosmetics and skincare chain going into administration.

The photos show signs telling customers about the closure, as well as items in the store being cut to 50 per cent off and card payments only being accepted at the store.

Staff members had also said that they were being offered positions in the Birmingham branch of Body Shop, which was remaining open alongside Birmingham Bullring, Cannock Outlet and Dudley.

The Stafford store joins stores in Lichfield, Telford and Wolverhampton which have already closed down alongside stores across the country, with almost 500 staff losing their jobs as part of the closures.

Madison Russon was one of the staff members working on the last day. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

The administrators at FRP Advisory said the retailer would be focusing more on online sales and wholesale.

Administrators said the closures will bring its store estate in line with industry rivals and will support a return to financial stability.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

The shop was confirmed as closing at the end of the day on March 20. Photo: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

The insolvency specialists stressed they will support all affected staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

The business had employed around 1,500 store workers before the administration.

It hired administrators, who will assess offers for the brand and its assets, after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.