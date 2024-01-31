£200,000 on offer for Stafford businesses to 'Think Big'

Stafford Borough Council has launched the scheme for small and medium businesses to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help support their ambitions to grow.

The Business Innovation Grant (BIG) is funded as part of the £4.5m the local authority secured from government after successfully putting forward schemes to help regeneration, climate change and culture and was one of the largest amounts given to a borough council from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The £200,000 is earmarked for businesses across the borough who receive most of their income from sales to other businesses and the borough council is urging firms to get in touch quickly with the fund closing on Friday, February 23.

The fund covers a large variety of sectors across the borough - including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and professional services.

It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as marketing, training, financial advice, and capital investments.

There will also be business advice available from the local authority as part of the application process.

Councillor Ant Reid, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: “We have some tremendous small and medium businesses in the borough and we want to help them grow and thrive.

“I’d encourage any business looking for extra funds to grow their enterprise, bring forward new ideas, improve the service they are already delivering, or promote themselves to a wider audience, to start the ball rolling by applying for a grant.

“We were awarded one of the largest funding amounts in the country from the UKSPF and this demonstrates the confidence the government has in our ability to deliver for the community.

“I hope many of our enterprises will take the opportunity to go to our website and find out about this grant and the other help that is available from the council.

"Let’s make those dreams, BIG or small, come to reality.”

More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found at staffordbc.gov.uk/business-innovation-grants