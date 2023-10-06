Homecoming for Pop Idol star as he prepares for panto

Mark Rhodes leads the cast at Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre this Christmas as he takes on the role of French Frank in Beauty and the Beast,

CBBC favourite and Double BAFTA award-winning Mark Rhodes leads the stellar cast at Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre this Christmas as he takes on the role of French Frank in the fairytale of Beauty and the Beast, from December 8 to December 31.

The 42-year-old from Wolverhampton came to fame in 2003 when he was the runner-up in Pop Idol, then had several chart hits with Sam Nixon before pursuing a career in television.

He said he was excited to come to Stafford to do the pantomime, saying that he had done quite a few and felt this was a homecoming for him.

He said: "This will be my eighth one, but it'll be the first one with Imagine, which is so exciting.

"It's like the first day of school as you never know what the people are going to be like, but just doing the photo call and seeing all the fantastic costumes, people have all been so friendly and all the cast are wonderful.

"This is a bit of a homecoming for me as I'm originally from Wolverhampton, so very close to Stafford, but I've never really done a Midlands panto before, which is crazy really for how many I've done, so it's going to be great to actually be home for Christmas.

"All my mates are going to be coming this year, which is so cool."

Mark said it was also the first time he'd performed in Beauty and the Beast and said he was excited about the interaction with the audience, but not so much about the infamous slosh scenes.

He said: "I've watched the film, but the panto is a bit different, so I’m going to be playing French Frank. I'm really hoping that the people of Stafford are not wanting me to do a French accent, because I can hardly speak English. So, I’ll be French Frank with a Midlands accent.

"I'm looking forward to the interaction with the audience as that is why I love panto so much. It's not like regular theatre or if you're doing a show in the West End where, let’s be honest, you don't interact with the audience.

"For panto, it's lovely to just chat with them, or throw water over them and stuff.

"I've not read the script yet, but I know about these slosh scenes and I’ve realised that in act two I'm going to have some right soggy pants."

Mark said the thing he was looking most forward to was performing in front of his friends and family and said the support he got from people in the Midlands during Pop Idol meant so much to him.

He said: "I think also what I’m looking forward to most is being near my family and friends. Actually, when I'm doing rehearsal, it’ll be 20 years since the Pop Idol final, which is crazy.

"So, it seems quite fitting that we're going to be in the Midlands for panto, as it’s like it's come full circle. I had so much support from the Midlands on Pop Idol, and I wouldn’t have had the career I’ve had if it wasn't for them.

"I'd like to think there is a skill in entertaining both adults and children, and that's the key to a great panto. It has to be entertaining to adults, but not talk down to the kids, and not too over the top with the comedy so that it's too much for the kids either.

"Vulgar has never entered any part of my career, it's always been about family entertainment."