Major improvements planned for gym at town's leisure centre

Improvement works are set to take place at Stafford Leisure Centre. Photo: Google Maps

The changes at Stafford Leisure Centre will see the main gym closed between Monday, August 21 and Saturday, August 26 while the work takes place.

During this time, some of the existing equipment will be relocated to an adjacent studio and members can also make use of the rest of the centre’s facilities, which are all unaffected.

The leisure centre is operated by Freedom Leisure on behalf of Stafford Borough Council.

Cabinet member for leisure Gillian Pardesi said: “I’m pleased to hear about the investment going into Stafford Leisure Centre.

“It's important the leisure sector listens to their customers and it is good to see improvements being made based on feedback from the users of the centre.”

The move follows a survey among the leisure centre’s members and the new gym will include new Life Fitness cardiovascular kit with bigger screens, virtual workouts, improved shock absorption and wireless charging and new Box12 area offering ‘boxing for fitness’ equipment.

There will also be new Speedflex Blade machines offering a full body workout, new IC6 Spin Bikes for the My Ride Studio, new matting and a larger functional matting area, new push/pull tank with designated floor track, new stretch area and matting, new reupholstery of resistance and strength facilities, as well as new water dispensers.

Stafford Leisure Centre Manager Sarah Lakin said: “We want to give members more functional space, better kit, new challenges and an improved all-round gym experience.

“Work will be taking place from August 21 and the first phase of the improvements will be ready by Saturday, August 26.

“That will also give us the opportunity to give the gym a deep clean.

"During this time the existing gym will be closed and we will relocate some of the equipment into one of the adjacent studios for members to use.

"All the other leisure centre facilities and classes will be available as normal.

“This work is just the first step in an ongoing programme to give our members the very best gym experience available and we will be making more changes over the coming months.

“In the meantime, keep an eye out for offers, rewards and events to celebrate the new gym, mark the start of a new era and get your heart racing at Stafford Leisure Centre.”