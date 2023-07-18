Historic Stafford town centre building in line for repair work

18 and 19 Eastgate Street, Stafford. Photo: Google

The Grade II* Listed building in Eastgate Street has been used in connection with the neighbouring William Salt Library for several decades, but work is now needed to replace an existing ground floor and staircase in the living room area.

Staffordshire County Council and the WillIam Salt Library Trust are seeking consent for the works to 18 Eastgate Street from Stafford Borough Council. The two organisations are working together to deliver the new Staffordshire History Centre, which will include a four storey extension to the nearby Record Office and a modern glazed link between the office and the William Salt Library to form a new entrance and permanent exhibition space.

William Salt Library has been housed at 19 Eastgate Street since 1918, but the property dates back to the 18th century. Neighbouring 18 Eastgate Street, which was incorporated into the library accommodation in 1934, was built later.

The Listed Building Consent application form stated: “The revealed existing timber floor construction is in a very poor condition and is completely rotten. It is clear from further investigation that there have been considerable interventions to the floor over its lifetime – this includes the installation of concrete below the existing staircase, some irregular methods of propped joists on bricks and installation of more modern joists.

“An external survey of No 18 revealed that there were only two existing vents to the southern elevation on to Eastgate Street. This lack of existing ventilation will mean the reinstatement of a new raised timber floor will likely degrade in a similar way due to no cross ventilation.

“The existing staircase has failed structurally and is falling away from the northern wall into the room. It’s suspected to be on a failing base also and so an exact like for like replacement would be necessary to retain the character of the space whilst allowing for floor repairs to extend below the staircase.”

Original shelving is also set to be restored in the William Salt Trustees Room, following a contribution of £15,764 from fundraising group Friends of William Salt Library (FWSL). The group said: “All libraries hold significant amounts of books and document collections, which need robust shelving to store them properly, and this massive donation will assist this wonderful project for many years.

“The renowned William Salt Library is one of the component parts of the multi-million pound History Centre now under construction in Stafford. After years of planning and much debate the History Centre, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is taking shape behind the old William Salt Library building in Eastgate Street.

“During his lifetime, William Salt, a London banker, collected books, documents, pamphlets, manuscripts, drawings, watercolours and transcripts of Staffordshire where his family originated. After he died in 1863 his widow donated the collection to the county and the library opened in 1872 in Market Square, a site now occupied by Stafford Railway Building Society.