Heritage groups object to demolition plans for former cinema

The Sandonia in Stafford

More than 20 people have objected to the proposals to knock down the Sandonia, which has been derelict for many years.

Stafford Borough Council put a halt to demolition work at the Sandon Road site last year as planning permission had not been given.

An application was recently validated by the authority and public consultation closed earlier this month.

Fulwood Executive Pension Scheme is seeking permission to demolish existing buildings on land between Sandon Road and Sandyford Street and redevelop the site to provide 14 affordable homes.

Two letters of support have been sent to Stafford Borough Council, including one from a neighbouring resident who described the site as a “complete eyesore”.

They added: “It has been on numerous occasions the subject of trespass and vandalism, including drug users, requiring the police to attend. The redevelopment of this as proposed would greatly enhance the street scene, complementing the newly-built affordable housing nearby on Sandon Road, and would continue to regenerate the area.”

There have also been 21 objections submitted to the council. Organisations opposing the plans include Historic Buildings and Places, The Council for British Archaeology, Twentieth Century Society, The Theatres Trust and SAVE Britain’s Heritage.

The Sandonia first opened as a theatre more than a century ago, before becoming a cinema. It was later used as a bingo hall and snooker club, but has stood empty for the past 20 years.

Ben Dewfield-Oakley, conservation officer for SAVE Britain’s Heritage, said: “This latest demolition application is a sad reflection of the owner’s lack of care and interest in preserving any link with the town’s history and architecture. As SAVE so often argues, historic and eye-catching buildings like this make for fantastic conversions which help celebrate an area’s history and provide much-needed new housing.”

A Talbot Road resident said: “Stafford has lost far too many of its historic buildings to the detriment of the town. This building has played an important part in Stafford’s history and should be preserved.