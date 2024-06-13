Delays on M6 after collision between car and lorry near Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

National Highways said that a lorry and a car were involved in a "minor" collision on the northbound M6 between Junctions 13 for Stafford and 14 at Stone.

After the crash at around 2.25pm, delays were around 30 minutes long with five miles of congestion, but they have since grown to 90 minutes and drivers are urged to consider alternate routes until the delays ease.

National Highways: West Midlands wrote: "Following a collision earlier at approximately 2.25pm involving a lorry and car between J13 (Stafford) and J14 (Stone) on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire, 3 lanes (of 4) were closed for recovery and clean-up work.

"All lanes re-opened at 4pm however there remains approximately 9 miles of residual congestion as far back as J11 and a delay to journeys of 90+ minutes.

"Road users are urged to consider alternate routes or delaying their journey until the delays have eased.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional @HighwaysWMids X feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.