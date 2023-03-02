Man jailed for 15 years over multiple sexual offences in Staffordshire

Stafford Crown Court

Dean Peter Greenaway, 47, of Hill Street, Essington, after being found guilty by of two counts of rape a woman, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity two counts of gross indecency with a girl and indecent assault on a girl following a trial in August 2022.

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was found not guilty of a further two offences of the rape of a woman.

The counts relate to the same victim.

Following a report made to police in December 2019, detectives began an investigation.

The offences took place between 2004 and 2016.

Detective Constable Jason Hughes, of Staffordshire Police, said: “I would like to praise the bravery of the victim for reporting these offences. Dean Greenaway has never shown any remorse for his predatory and sickening behaviour and has put his victim through the ordeal of a trial.