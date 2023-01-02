Motorists warned of delays following crash on M6 near Stafford

A stock photo of the M6

National Highways West Midlands said there were two lanes closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 13.

Drivers have been warned of 20 minute delays on the approach and around six miles of slow moving traffic.

Police were also called to the scene and are helping arrange vehicle recovery.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police have been contacted for comment.