Hunt for would-be burglars after man finds pair trying to break into his home

By James VukmirovicStafford

An appeal has gone out for information as the identity of two men found attempting to break into a house.

The attempted burglary took place at a house on Knightley Road in Gnosall. Photo: Google Street Map

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal after the incident at a house on Knightley Road in Gnosall at around 9pm on Monday, when a man found the pair trying to gain entry to his home.

The two men were seen to be wearing tracksuits, hooded sweatshirts, gloves and scarves over their faces and are believed to be white and in their 20s to 30s.

They were seen running from the scene, with the victim left shaken, but unhurt, and nothing was reported as stolen from the house.

The force is now reviewing CCTV footage of the area and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via social media or by calling 101, quoting incident 658 of 7 November.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after two men attempted to break-into a house in Stafford.

"We were called to an address off Knightley Road, Gnosall, on Monday (7 November).

"The victim, a man in his 30s, said he spotted two men attempting to gain entry to his property shortly before 9pm.

"The offenders, who were wearing tracksuits, including hooded sweatshirts, gloves and scarves over their faces, then ran from the scene.

"The suspects are believed to be white and in their 20s to 30s.

"The victim was left shaken but unhurt and nothing was reported stolen.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

"Anyone with any information should contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 658 of 7 November.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

