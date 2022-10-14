Stafford Community Awards get massive number of nominations for good deeds

Councillor Jeremy Pert

The Awards recognise the efforts of local people, businesses, schools, and other groups that help to support and improve the community.

Nominations are now closed with more than 40 submissions short-listed - an increase of nearly 70 per cent on 2021.

The local heroes will be honoured at an awards ceremony at the end of November.

Deputy leader Councillor Jeremy Pert believes it will be a difficult job for the judging panel to choose just a few winners.

There was a total of 44 entries across the categories of Local Hero, Community Action, Sports and Leisure, and Social Wellbeing - with two new awards this year for Community Learning and Sustainable Environments.

Councillor Pert, continued: “A big thank you to all those people who have taken the time to nominate so many worthy and unsung heroes that do great things to make our borough a better place to live and work.

“Their work often goes unnoticed, so these awards give us the chance to pay tribute to them and demonstrate that we value all that they do.

“There are so many inspiring, selfless people across the borough and, with a record number of entries, the most challenging task will be determining a winner, because they are all deserving of our heartfelt thanks, recognition and respect.”

The awards ceremony will take place at Rising Brook Community Church in Stafford on Thursday, November 24 with the Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Philip Leason, attending.