Hospice nurses brave the shave to support friend with cancer

Jenny Cowley, Julia Gartside-Bentley with Jane Reeves Ford following the head shave event

Jane Reeves Ford, 53, and Jenny Cowley, 39, who work at Katharine House Hospice, in Stafford, shaved each others' heads and surpassed their £1,000 target to boot.

They organised the challenge in a show of support for good friend and discharge liaison nurse Julia Gartside-Bentley who has lost her locks following chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in January last year.

The proceeds raised will go towards projects to support hospice patients at the Weston Road site.

In a moving speech at the headshave, Mrs Gartside-Bentley said: "That knowing, sympathetic look or stare that is likely to be innocent and well meant, but when you’re on the receiving end with your emotions all over the place, it feels like you have a flashing beacon on your head and you can’t do anything about it. But over time, it does get easier.

"This is what, for many of us going through cancer treatment and enforced hair loss will be facing every day as we also learn to adjust and try to deal with our personal journeys.

"Whilst women tend to struggle more with their hair loss, we mustn’t forget that it can be equally difficult and devastating for men too, as I have experienced when chatting to men on my treatment days.

"On a much more positive note, you become financially better off. No having to buy hair products or trips to the hairdressers.

"I did try to get Jane and Jenny to consider another way of showing their support, but they were adamant and they know how much their support has meant to me personally and will mean to so many others.

"They have and continue to raise an incredible amount of much needed funds for Cancer Research UK and Katharine House, which we know will go towards helping so many people."