M6 in Staffordshire to be closed for several hours due to 'police-led incident'

The northbound carriageway was closed at around 5.45am between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke.

National Highways described the closure as due to a "police-led incident", and said the motorway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Within an hour more than two miles of congestion had built up, and by 7.50am drivers stuck in the closure between the two junctions were being turned around.

A diversion route has been put in place, with drivers being told to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbols on road signs

Anyone heading north along the M6 will need to leave the motorway at Junction 14 and join the A34 heading northbound.

Drivers will then need to continue along the A34 to the junction with the A500 at Hanford, before taking the exit onto the A500 westbound to rejoin the M6 at Junction 15.

In a message on social media, Staffordshire Police said: "The M6, junctions 14 to 15, is currently closed in both directions while the emergency services deal with an incident.

"Please take alternative routes where possible. We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

Emergency services, including the police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, are on the scene.

In an update issued at around 9.30am, the force added: "The M6, junctions 14 to 15 northbound will remain closed for the next two to three hours.

"This is while the emergency services continue to deal with an incident. The southbound carriageway is currently running freely.