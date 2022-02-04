Fledgling Staffordshire band scoops golden gong

The Staffordshire Community Wind Orchestra

After only eight rehearsals, the newly formed Staffordshire Community Wind Orchestra picked up a gold award in a regional heat of one of Britain’s biggest competitions.

The Stafford-based outfit is among only a handful of gold award winners from across the country to be handed the opportunity of an encore in the final at the Royal Northern College of Music.

IUts creator and director, Gavin Lamplough, said: “When you consider how little time we’ve had to rehearse it’s phenomenal to have achieved so much already. This band is in its infancy and is up against well established groups who have played together for decades."

More than 50 local woodwind and brass instrumentalists signed up for the community band, which got off the ground with an inaugural rehearsal at Stafford Grammar School in September 2019.

Players of all abilities and from different walks of life were recruited from Stafford and beyond, many of whom had not picked up an instrument for several years.

Their monthly practices had barely got going when the pandemic halted progress and although they are now back in action, membership has dwindled to 30.

Gavin said: “Pre-Covid we had over 50 musicians, but a few haven’t come back, either because they’re still cautious about the virus or possibly because such a long time has passed that some are a bit nervous to make the move again.

“Ideally if we are to rival other bands we could do with another 10 or 15 players. We particularly need more saxophones, flutes and clarinets to give us more depth,” added Gavin, who is a professional trumpeter and director of music at Stafford Grammar School.

Despite the hiccup, the SCWO still managed to capture the plaudits in Nottingham with its 15-minute competition programme, which included two American wind band pieces and a performance of Exultation, by British composer Philip Sparke.

“We have until April to prepare for the final," said Gavin.