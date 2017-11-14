New homes in Stafford get the go-ahead

Stafford and Rural Homes will press on with the development at Woodlands Road and Second Avenue, Holmcroft, after plans were approved by Stafford Borough Council.

The development will include 14 one-bedroom bungalows and a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed properties.

Stafford and Rural Homes chief executive Karen Armitage said: “We’re delighted these plans have been given the go ahead following extensive consultation with the local community.

“The new development will replace 16 existing SARH properties that are no longer sustainable and we’ve also worked closely with affected customers to ensure they can move straight into new homes being built on the site or to more suitable accommodation that best suits their needs.”

Construction firm Jessup have been announced as the build partner on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.