Public appeal leads to arrest of man on suspicion of stealing bracelet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal following the incident on the morning of Wednesday, April 3 at an address on Bratch Lane in Wombourne.

It saw a man enter the property saying that he was an antiques dealer and after he left, the owner, a woman in her 70s, found that a solid gold bracelet had gone missing.

Officers from Staffordshire Police began an investigation into the incident and, after extensive enquiries and a public appeal, the man, who is from Shropshire, was arrested and has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a man after a bracelet was stolen from a home in south Staffordshire.

"On the morning of Wednesday, April 3, a man entered a property, near Bratch Lane in Wombourne, after saying he was an antiques dealer.

"The woman, in her 70s, was not hurt but was shaken by what happened.

"After the man left, a solid gold charm bracelet was noticed to be missing.

"Once it was reported to us, we started work immediately to locate the man.

"Following extensive enquiries and help from the public following an appeal, we arrested a man on Saturday (13 April).

"A 66-year-old man, from Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.

"He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue."