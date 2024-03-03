The pub that provides a community feeling and a place of peace for its busy owner

It's become a place of peace for the leader of Dudley Council, a place to get away from the stresses of day-to-day council life.

The Green Man in Swindon forms a place of normality for Councillor Patrick Harley away from the attendant stresses and responsibilities of leading the borough council.

The pub, which is located on the high street of the South Staffordshire village, is a community pub which has been described by its co-owner as traditional and old-fashioned, with a particular focus on good, home-made food.

Originally built on the high street as a butchers, the Green Man became a pub for the first time in the 1830s and Councillor Harley said it had remained as a pub since, providing a feeling of a community hub.

Patrick Harley helps to stoke the fire, which was renovated in 2023

He said: "It's been a pub since the 1830s and has always had the feeling of a proper community pub and home from home, and we get all sorts in here.

"There are those people who live locally in the village and people who travel further from places like Kingswinford, Wall Heath, Wombourne and other places around there.