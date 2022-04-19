Council in line for award for new Community Hub

The new library area at Codsall Community Hub

South Staffordshire Council won the title of UK Council of the Year after being nominated by public sector awards body iESE. It also scooped two gold awards including one for the Codsall Community Hub.

Now the hub has been shortlisted in the Innovation category of the LGC Awards 2022, which takes place in London in July. The same month an official opening ceremony will be held at the Wolverhampton Road hub.

The centre is fully up and running and open to the public. The 18-month construction project finished in February and despite the pandemic the project was delivered on time.

The £10m scheme has involved the construction of new facilities as well as refurbishment of the existing building. Car parking has also been revamped, with new electric vehicle charging points installed.

Alongside existing services, such as Codsall Library, other organisations have been able to move in to serve the community. These include Russell House GP Surgery, Citizens Advice and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust Social Services Team.

Dave Heywood, the council’s chief executive, said: “The Community Hub is a wonderful asset for our residents, which brings resources closer to our communities.

“This includes not only Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire County Council, but also new businesses which we have been able to give a home to, such as Codsall Community Nursery and Codsall Footcare – bringing additional, new services to the people of South Staffordshire.

“This is truly a community-centric space, which is available for use by the public for a wide range of uses, from conferences to training seminars, or to simply have a coffee in the new cafe.”

Council leader Roger Lees said: “We’re incredibly proud of our Community Hub, which is cost neutral to the taxpayer, while supporting local businesses, and providing a varied service to residents.

“We’re delighted that Codsall Community Hub was awarded Gold by public sector awards body iESE for Asset Management and Regeneration at a national awards ceremony.

“It was this win, and the Gold Award we won for our Localities+ programme, which contributed to iESE nominating us – and awarding us – the Council of the Year accolade.