Hunt on to find all the bunnies hidden in village

Emily McMeekin and Eve Mills begin their hunt for the Easter bunnies spread around Codsall

Children of all ages are on the lookout for 24 ceramic Easter bunnies, which can be found at locations all around Codsall during the Easter Holidays, with a small prize for anyone who finds all 24.

The bunnies are also dressed in different outfits, with Covid and Ukrainian bunnies added to the pack, which already includes a Bond bunny and bunnies wearing an Hawaiian shirt, surfer outfits and a Wolves shirt.

The Village Bunny Hunt is a tradition which was started in 2018 by the Codsall Hive, an Arts and Crafts café, with the support of local businesses and sees the bunnies hidden in their windows throughout Easter until April 23.

There is an additional charitable side to the event this year, with all funds raised from the event going towards the Ukraine Appeal.

Lavinia Thompson, who owns the Hive and coordinates the Hunt, said it was about having a bit of fun at Easter, while also helping those most in need in Ukraine.

She said: "We are always looking for creative ways to showcase our business and get more customers and in 2018, we decided to paint up a group of bunnies as we thought it would be a bit of fun for people to try and spot them.

"During lockdown, we put them in our window to give people something to look at while they were out walking, just to give them something extra to do to fill the time.

"This year, we decided to do it again for Ukraine and raise money for the people there, and the businesses have been very receptive because it gets people looking in their windows and makes it more of a community event.

"We also feel a responsibility to get children out and about and help families to have something to do during the Easter holidays, and it's nice to do something for a greater cause."

Hunt Forms are available to buy from The Codsall Hive Arts and Crafts cafe and there is no time limit to complete the hunt, but the bunnies will be returning home to The Hive on April 23.